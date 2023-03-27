Leeds United are now getting closert to returning to action as the international break reaches its final stages.

The Whites went into the break on the back of a superb result against Wolves, defeating their relegation rivals away from home to climb out of the relegation zone, at least for now. Javi Gracia’s men will be desperate to stay out of trouble as they negotiate their way through the final run-in, starting with a tricky clash with Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal this weekend.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Dallas blow

Leeds are not likely to get Stuart Dallas back before the end of the season, according to his Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill said when asked if Dallas will be back for Northern Ireland when they play in June: “Stuart has maybe got an outside chance. I’m not relying on that. Stuart is desperate to be involved involved in this game, maybe unrealistically. Maybe pushed himself to his own detriment a little bit.

“The medical team here is top class. The communication with the clubs is excellent, which is very important. The clubs appreciate how we treat the players when they come away. We’ll just have to see how Stuart is at that point.”

Dallas suffered a nasty leg break early in the season.

McKennie claim

Leeds loan star Weston McKennie is said to be keen to stay at Elland Road beyond this season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder is keen for Leeds to pick up the option to buy in his loan deal, at least if the Whites are able to dodge relegation. McKennie is currently on loan from Juventus, but Leeds hold an option to buy reportedly worth around £34million.