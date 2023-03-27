Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has sent an encouraging message after ‘suspected heart attack’.

Palmer, who made 103 league appearances for Leeds between 1994 and 1997, has confirmed that he suffered a ‘suspected minor heart attack’, and that he has been kept in hospital for tests to be carried out.

He tweeted: “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being [sic] kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack ,they want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing .I will keep you updated .gutted I was flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599.”

Plenty of former players have reached out to Palmer to wish him the best, with Alan Shearer tweeting: “Hope you’re ok pal,” while Paddy Kenny wrote: “Hope your [sic] well Carlton pal thinking of you and your family mate I’ve left you a whats app voice note as well.” Brian Deane wrote: “Hope you’re well mate.”

Replying to Shearer’s message, Palmer wrote: “Thanks pal ,they are still running tests to find out what caused it but I am fine.”

