Former Leeds United star Carlton Palmer issues health update after ‘suspected minor heart attack’

Former Leeds United star Carlton Palmer has issued an update on his health after a scare.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:17 BST

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has sent an encouraging message after ‘suspected heart attack’.

Palmer, who made 103 league appearances for Leeds between 1994 and 1997, has confirmed that he suffered a ‘suspected minor heart attack’, and that he has been kept in hospital for tests to be carried out.

He tweeted: “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being [sic] kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack ,they want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing .I will keep you updated .gutted I was flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599.”

Plenty of former players have reached out to Palmer to wish him the best, with Alan Shearer tweeting: “Hope you’re ok pal,” while Paddy Kenny wrote: “Hope your [sic] well Carlton pal thinking of you and your family mate I’ve left you a whats app voice note as well.” Brian Deane wrote: “Hope you’re well mate.”

Replying to Shearer’s message, Palmer wrote: “Thanks pal ,they are still running tests to find out what caused it but I am fine.”

Palmer represented 12 clubs as a player, also playing for West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and Watford. In 2016, the former midfielder required a life-saving heart operation. Thankfully, this episode does not seem to have been as severe, and fans will, no doubt, be wishing Palmer all the best as he recovers.

