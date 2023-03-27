Leeds United Ladies were disbanded in 2014 after their funding was withdrawn under chairman Massimo Cellino but the team reformed as Leeds Ladies and then came back within the club’s umbrella under new owner Radrizzani in June 2017.

Six years on and now named Leeds United Women, the fourth tier team have brought back silverware to West Yorkshire having won the FA National League Plate on Sunday afternoon by defeating Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge Women. The side last savoured silverware 13 years ago and Radrizzani has taken to social media to issue his pride at the team’s continually evolving journey.

“We had to restart woman’s football at Leeds United around six years ago,” said the chairman. “Look at our team now. Keep growing, you make your club proud every day. Congrats.”

Whites captain Liam Cooper also offered his congratulations, responding to the club’s post of the triumph on Instagram by writing: “Well done girls” to which Bridie Hannon replied with “cheers Coops, must have been the good luck message!”