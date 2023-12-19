Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have had a number of transfer talks linked with their club ahead of the January transfer window, with conversations of both incomings and outgoings coming from the rumour mill. Daniel Farke will be hoping to keep his current roster intact, and avoid losing any important players as the Whites continue their push for promotion at the end of the season.

They will however, be open to bringing in new personnel who can aid their Premier League mission. As expected, Leeds have been browsing the market and have set their eyes on some exciting potential targets. One man on the radar is a prospect for the future and there has been an interesting update in his current situation.

Sam Curtis of Irish club St Patrick's Athletic has been on Leeds' radar since last month. 90min reported that the Whites are among a number of English clubs interested in the teenager but Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all also in the picture.

Amid the recent interest, a new update from the Irish Independent has said Curtis is 'expected to move on' while St Pat's prepare for their next season.

Curtis is turning a lot of heads after rapidly establishing himself as a senior player at such a young age. He made his senior debut with St Pat's at just 15 years of age and quickly became a key figure for the team. The right-back only turned 18 at the start of the month but in this season alone, he has made 35 League of Ireland Premier Division appearances, starting all but one of them.

Curtis has contributed three goals and three assists this term, while also taking on the role of centre-back when called upon. The versatile defender has captained Ireland at U18 level and has now moved up to the U21 set-up.

Curtis seems set to move on, but where his immediate future lies remains uncertain for now. However, as a player already used to a fixed spot in the starting lineup, he may not want to join a side where his main role is to come off the bench.