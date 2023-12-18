Where the 15 Leeds United summer transfer exits are - every player assessed

Leeds United had an extremely busy summer transfer window, sanctioning incomings and outgoings aplenty and using just about every minute of the window. Daniel Farke and the club's recruitment staff were busy up to the final moment of the window, and before that point, there were as many as 15 exits.

With sales and loans, Leeds offloaded a number of players in a bid to balance the books on the back of relegation from the Premier League. With months having passed since the start of the season, we thought we would check up on how each of those exiled players are getting on. Take a look below.