Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Where the 15 Leeds United summer transfer exits are - every player assessed

A look at how the players who left Leeds United during the summer transfer window are getting on at their respective new clubs.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:44 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 17:49 GMT

Leeds United had an extremely busy summer transfer window, sanctioning incomings and outgoings aplenty and using just about every minute of the window. Daniel Farke and the club's recruitment staff were busy up to the final moment of the window, and before that point, there were as many as 15 exits.

With sales and loans, Leeds offloaded a number of players in a bid to balance the books on the back of relegation from the Premier League. With months having passed since the start of the season, we thought we would check up on how each of those exiled players are getting on. Take a look below.

The New Yorker is still waiting for a league appearance for Bournemouth due to injury.

1. Tyler Adams

The New Yorker is still waiting for a league appearance for Bournemouth due to injury.

Photo Sales
Rodrigo has scored five times in 10 league games for Al-Rayyan.

2. Rodrigo Moreno

Rodrigo has scored five times in 10 league games for Al-Rayyan.

Photo Sales
Koch has made 10 league appearances for Frankfurt. H recently started as Eintracth Frankfurt thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1.

3. Robin Koch

Koch has made 10 league appearances for Frankfurt. H recently started as Eintracth Frankfurt thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1.

Photo Sales
Wober has played regularly for Monchengladbach, making 14 league appearances. They are 11th in Bundesliga.

4. Max Wober

Wober has played regularly for Monchengladbach, making 14 league appearances. They are 11th in Bundesliga.

Photo Sales
Robets is finally on his way back after a four-month calf injury.

5. Tyler Roberts

Robets is finally on his way back after a four-month calf injury.

Photo Sales
Forshaw has made six league appearances for Norwich City so far.

6. Adam Forshaw

Forshaw has made six league appearances for Norwich City so far.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkePremier League