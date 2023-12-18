Leeds United manager insists now is not the time to panic after the Whites picked up one point from six available last week.

Defeat to Sunderland in midweek followed by a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at Elland Road capped what was a difficult couple of days for Leeds in the grand scheme of this season. The Whites lost momentum at the Stadium of Light and could not find a second goal against the Sky Blues four days later, ending a run of seven straight victories on home turf.

Farke admitted he was disappointed with the pair of results and wanted his players to feel that, too. But, he was swift to play down any suggestion that Leeds' promotion bid had been negatively impacted during his post-match press conference.

Drawing on a pertinent example from last season, Farke said: "After 21 games, in terms of points we were even better than Burnley was last season and everyone was praising them as the best Championship team ever.

"We are in a really good position. After seven wins in a row at home, there is sometimes this day when you're not clinical in terms of finishing. We have a fortress here, still unbeaten and I like this a lot."

The pace with which Leeds have begun the season would ordinarily position the club in the automatic promotion spots, if not for Leicester City and Ipswich Town's record-breaking starts to the campaign. The gap to second place is a daunting ten points but with more than half the season still remaining, Farke is not worried about Leeds' standing in the table just yet.

"We don't have to panic or over-paint the situation, but it's the Championship. I've won it before even with losses and set-backs. The last two games were a bit unlucky and disappointing in terms of points and it's something you just have to accept, we will keep going," Leeds' boss added.