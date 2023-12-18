Leeds United are now preparing for one of the biggest games of their season so far, taking on second-placed Ipswich Town this weekend. The Whites missed the chance to make up ground on the Tractor Boys on Saturday, drawing with Coventry City at home, and they remain 10 points off the pace.

Though, Daniel Farke's men have the perfect opportunity to make up ground on Saturday, facing Ipswich at home in the game of the weekend in the Championship. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Winger 'interest'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are said to be interested in Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu ahead of the January transfer window. According to Fanatik, the Whites could make a move for the wideman should Wilfried Gnonto depart amid interest from Italy.

Akturkoglu has scored 15 times across all competitions this season, but it's reported that Leeds would need to splash out a significant chunk of what they would theoretically receive for Gnonto. It's claimed Galatasaray would ask for more than the £15million Akturkoglu is valued at.

Farke on promotion battle

Leeds manager Farke insists now is not the time to panic after the Whites picked up one point from six available last week. "After 21 games, in terms of points we were even better than Burnley was last season and everyone was praising them as the best Championship team ever," he said.

"We are in a really good position. After seven wins in a row at home, there is sometimes this day when you're not clinical in terms of finishing. We have a fortress here, still unbeaten and I like this a lot."

Leeds pair have night to forget

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loaned out Whites pair Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen both started for Roma on Sunday - but it did not go well. The Leeds pair endured an evening to forget in Sunday's action with one of the on-loan Whites men making a big impact at the wrong end of the pitch. Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente bagged their latest starts for Roma in Sunday's Serie A clash at Bologna but Kristensen put a 49th-minute cross through his own net as Jose Mourinho's side suffered a 2-0 defeat.