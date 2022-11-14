Leeds United were their erratic selves against Tottenham in their final game before the World Cup break.

The Whites led at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but ultimately suffered a 4-3 defeat, looking as open at the back as they were dangerous in attack. Jesse Marsch’s men may have seen a resurgence over recent weeks, but they have big issues to fix over the course of the more than month-long World Cup break, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

As the Whites’ internationals jet off to Qatar, and as Marsch gets to work on the training ground with his remaining players, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gakpo latest

Leeds have added company in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo.

The Whites attempted to sign the winger in the summer transfer window, and latest updates have suggested they remain interested ahead of Janaury. But the situation is even more complicated due to fine increasing interest in the Dutchman amid his excellent form this season.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked, but according to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have now joined the race as they look to freshen up their squad.

Surprise Avila links

Leeds are being linked with a move for Osasuna star Chimy Avila. According to Fichajes, the Whites are interested in the 28-year-old forward, who has scored six goals this season as part of a fine start to the season from Osasuna. Avila has struggled with injuries in the past, but he has managed to stay fit over the last season or so, and he has impressed.