'Angry' Jesse Marsch highlights Leeds United positives with vow and maps out work during break

Marsch’s side approached Saturday’s final game before the six-week pause to the Premier League season following back to back wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth and led after just ten minutes against Antonio Conte’s side. Young star Crysencio Summerville’s fourth goal from the last four games had Leeds on course to land a hat-trick of successes but Harry Kane equalised just 15 minutes later and Spurs fought back another three times before condemning the Whites to a 4-3 defeat. Even after Kane’s equaliser, two more strikes from Rodrigo had Leeds 2-1 and then 3-2 up but a second equaliser from Ben Davies before a late brace from Rodrigo Bentancur finally tipped a see-saw game in Tottenham’s favour. The nature of the defeat still hurts for Marsch but United’s head coach has issued a positive message after time to reflect about what’s in store next for his 15th-placed side.

"Still angry about how we let it slip,” wrote Marsch on his Instagram page on Sunday evening. "It’s not how we wanted to finish before the break. But with a bit of time to reflect, there have been so many positives this season and there’s so much more to come. The young players have progressed well and will benefit from this break to work on lots of areas of their game before we’re back as a group to improve defensively and in every phase of the game.”

Leeds have signed off for six and a half weeks sat two points clear of the Premier League drop zone and with a game in hand. Whites trio Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are all representing the Whites at the World Cup in Qatar, Kristensen part of the Denmark squad as Aaronson and Adams bid for glory with a USA side in the same group as England and Wales in addition to Iran.

LOOKING FORWARD: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, pictured at Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.