Leeds trio Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen will take to the field for the United States and Denmark, respectively, in the next week or so as the two nations compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. All three players have jetted off to join up with their international teammates following Leeds’ 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend – the Whites’ final competitive fixture for 46 days while the domestic football calendar breaks for this year’s unconventional winter tournament.

Per football governing body FIFA’s ‘Club Benefits Programme’, teams are entitled to just under £9,000 per day for each player who represents their country at this year’s Finals. All clubs a participant has played for in the two seasons prior to the competition will also be compensated, meaning Leeds stand to earn a share from Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips’ involvement at the tournament.

Leeds are guaranteed to earn just over £150,000 from Kristensen, Adams and Aaronson’s involvement during the Group Stage and will stand to make more if Denmark or the USMNT progress to the latter stages of the tournament. In addition, Phillips and Raphinha will make Leeds a cool £200,000 throughout the Group Stage. Should Brazil and England both reach the final, Leeds will earn somewhere in the region of £425,000 from the recently departed duo’s involvement.

Rodrigo Moreno (C) has not been selected by Spain boss Luis Enrique for this winter's World Cup in Qatar despite scoring nine goals in 13 appearances this season (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Due to the omission of Mateusz Klich, Diego Llorente, Rodrigo Moreno, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk from their countries’ 26-man squads, Leeds are missing out on a guaranteed sum of £750,000. All five have been registered at Leeds for the entirety of the past two years meaning the Whites stood to benefit in full from their prospective selection at this year’s tournament. As with those who are making the trip to Qatar, had any of these players’ countries progressed beyond the Group Stage, Leeds would have earned more.