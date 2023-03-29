Leeds United have been handed a double injury boost following what has proven to be a concerning international break for the club. Wilfried Gnonto was forced off with an ankle injury after only 22 minutes as Italy faced Malta on Sunday, while Max Wober limped off with a thigh problem in Austria’s win over Azerbaijan.

There was concern for the Whites over what part the pair would be able to play in the final run-in as they look to avoid relegation, however The Athletic have reported they will both avoid long-term spells on the sidelines and should be available for most of the final couple of months of the campaign.

However, it is still unclear whether either player will be fit to face Arsenal at the weekend. The clash in North London will be one of their toughest matches of the season and the absence of Gnonto and Wober could really dent their hopes of causing an upset. Defaet against the Gunners could see them slip back down the Premier League table once again.

Meanwhile, Daniel James -currently on loan at Fulham - has arguably shown Leeds what they are missing whilst on international duty with Wales. The winger impressed as The Dragons claimed a 1-0 win over Latvia in Tuesday’s UEFA EURo Qualifier, with James picking up an assist for Kieffer Moore’s first half goal.

Speaking on BBC’s live matchday blog of the game yesterday, former Wales striker Helen Ward said: “Dan James’ pace frightens the life out of defenders and when he is in this sort of mood he is an outlet for Wales all day long. Neco Williams bursting down on the outside. If the two of them can do that more it is only going to play into Wales’ hands.”

