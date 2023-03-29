Monster Leeds United offer as Whites head to Arsenal and startling ‘octuple’ viewpoint

Leeds bagged their second victory under new boss Javi Gracia via the 4-2 triumph at Wolves before the international break but the Whites can be backed at 11-1 to leave Premier League leaders Arsenal with another three-point haul from Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at the Emirates.

The table-topping Gunners who are now odds-on to win the title are no bigger than 2-7 to beat 14th-placed Leeds whilst even the draw is on offer at 5-1. The size of the task that United face is highlighted by the fact that Mikel Arteta’s hosts are responsible for the first eight players in the first scorer market in which three Gunners stars are clear of the rest.

Gabriel Jesus is marginally favourite to score first at 9-2 but very closely followed by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka who are both 5s. Gunners trio Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard are then all 13-2, followed by Reiss Nelson at 7s and then Fabio Vieira at 23-2. Rodrigo is rated the main Leeds threat but the Whites top scorer is still 12-1 to net the game’s opening goal, followed by Patrick Bamford at 14s.