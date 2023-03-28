Leeds United could face Arsenal without star man after he limps out of shock victory

Arsenal have been dealt an injury scare ahead of their Premier League meeting with Leeds United on Saturday after Kieran Tierney limped off during Scotland’s stunning win over Spain in Glasgow.

A goal in each half from Scott McTominay secured three points for Steve Clarke’s side in their Group A Euro 2024 qualifying clash at Hampden Park.

However, there will be concern at Arsenal after left-back Tierney was forced off early after a challenge from Man City midfielder Rodri. The Gunners left-back has featured in 19 of the club’s Premier League games this term, but started just 11 of those.

He played a key role in Scotland’s win, as his driving run and cross resulted in the clearance falling to McTominay who hammered home the second goal.

Tierney was replaced by Leeds captain Liam Cooper after 76 minutes, as the Whites defender helped hold off a potential Spanish fightback as Scotland moved top of their qualifying group.

The international break has proved costly for Leeds, who saw Max Wober and Willy Gnonto both forced off with injuries during matches for Austria and Italty respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday it was confirmed Tyler Adams was facing an extended period on the sidelines after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury.

The club are still awaiting the results of a post-operation assessment and do not anticipate the United States international to be out long-term.

It is unclear when he will return while long-term absentees Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are both unlikely to play a part at the Emirates this weekend.

The Gunners are set to be without a handful of players, with a question mark over Thomas Partey’s participation on Saturday after he missed Ghana’s meeting with Angola on Monday with a reported leg injury.

