Leeds United’s action is now on pause for more than a month as the World Cup takes centre stage.

The Whites signed off with a defeat last week, losing 4-3 to Tottenham, but that result doesn’t tell the full story. In general, Leeds have been on the up in recent weeks, winning two of their last three before the break. Jesse Marsch’s men are not clear of relegation threat by any means, though, and there are defensive errors they are going to need to fix if they want to avoid the worry of relegation this season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Vazquez latest

Leeds have been linked with a move for Valencia full-back Jesus Vazquez in recent days, and there is a fresh update on the situation.

According to Diario AS, Vazquez has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave on a reduced fee should he not see enough play time, and he is said to be unhappy having only made four league appearances this term. The 19-year-old is stuck behind Jose Luis Gaya currently, and that is not about the change.

The report claims, amid interest from Leeds, Valencia have discussed the situation in a club meeting in Singapore this week, and they have decided to sit down with Vazquez to figure out the best option for the player.

Aaronson claim

Brenden Aaronson may already be attracting attention, according to the midfielder’s former Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin.

Buoyed by Aaronson’s performance during Leeds’ 2-1 win at Anfield a couple of weeks ago, Curtin has said: “To watch Aaronson play against Liverpool, you could tell by Jurgen Klopp’s body language every time Brenden did anything— Look, I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s interested in that kid after how he played against him.”