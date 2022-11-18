Leeds United now face more than a month on the sidelines as the World Cup break takes hold. It has been an interesting season for the Whites, who have been up and down for much of the campaign. Jesse Marsch’s men managed to correct their early season scoring issues, but now they have major defensive problems to solve, conceding goals at will over recent weeks. Marsch has managed to earn himself time with Leeds winning two of their last three, but but he know he must make his side more consistent and harded to score against.

Vazquez latest

Leeds are being linked with a move for Valencia full-back Jesus Vazquez.

According to ElDesmarque Valencia, the Whites are interested in landing the 19-year-old left-back, who has a release clause worth just under £35million, though there have been claims there is also a clause that would see Vazquez sold if he doesn’t play a certain amount of games.

Vazquez has made just four La Liga appearances so far this season, and the report claims he is ‘hurt’ by the lack of game time this season. It would be interesting to see if that materialises into a January transfer, and indeed whether Leeds do end up in pursuit.

Guierreiro blow

Leeds are not likely to stand much of a chance of landing Borrusia Dortmund star Raphael Guierreiro, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

“Given the position that they’re in right now, you wonder if Guerreiro will be up for it,” Jones told GiveMeSport.