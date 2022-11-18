Leeds United have been linked with a fresh left-back as Jesse Marsch continues to search for solutions at the position.

The Whites are currently sidelined as the the 2022 FIFA World Cup takes centre stage for the next month or so, but they will already be planning for the January transfer window, and it’s no secret Victor Orta at home in Spain.

The latest Spaniard to be linked is Valencia star Jesus Vazquez, who is could help solve an issue Leeds can’t seem to solve at left-back. With that in mind, we have put together the information you need to get to know the rumoured target.

Take a look below.

Who is Jesus Vazquez?

Jesus Vazquez is a Madrid-born, 19-year-old left-back currently playing for Valencia.

Vazquez joined Valencia at the age of five. He initially represented the club’s B side after progressing through the academy, ahead of making his debut in 2020. He has also represented Spain at four youth levels, finishing up his Spain under-19s participation this year, and he will be a contender for Spain uder-21s going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vazquez has made 15 La Liga appearances for Valencia so far, with four of those appearances coming this year.

The Spaniard’s strength is undoubtedly his footwork. He is rapid with his feet, and he comfortably dribbles past opponents with lots of quick, small touches. Being young, he does need to develop some areas. He could be stronger, and he could do with working on his final ball, but he is a real talent on the ball.

What are the links?

Reports in Spain have claimed Leeds are interested in signing Vazquez in the January window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites need a left-back, and ElDesmarque Valencia say the Spaniard could be a target after being left feeling ‘hurt’ by Los Ché over his lack of appearances this season. Though, he is only 19, and Valencia have a reliable, esperienced player at left-back in Jose Luis Gaya, so there’s not an awful lot he can be upset about. Gaya was called up to Spain’s World Cup squad, but he was later sent home with an injury.

Vazquez is said to have a release clause of around £35million.

Do the links stand up?

This could be a realistic one if Vazquez is available for significantly below his release clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds need a new left-back to challenge Junior Firpo, who hasn’t been great this season. Pascal Struijk has often played out of position on that side with Stuart Dallas still sidelined. The question is whether Marsch feels Vazquez is ready to make an impact. Though, he should at least challenge given he has already made a number of senior appearances at La Liga level.