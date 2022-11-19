What happened to every one of Leeds United’s England internationals since 1997?
A look at where Leeds United players who have been called up for England since 1997 are now.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us and England will begin their campaign against Iran on Monday,
Leeds United will now be on a more than month-long break while the World Cup takes hold, though three of their players will be competing in Qatar. Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams will be competing with USA, while Rasmus Kristensen will take part with Denmark. Unlike the last major competition, Leeds won’t have anyone competing with England.
Though, there have been plenty of England internationals at Leeds in the past, with as many as 33 players earning call-ups during their days with the Whites, racking up a combined cap total of 341.
Here we take a look at the Leeds England internationals since 1997, and where those players and ex-players are now.
Take a look below...