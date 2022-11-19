2. Kalvin Phillips

Phillips was a sensation at Leeds, and he played a pivotal rolve for England at Euro 2020 during his time at Elland Road. He made as many as 23 appearances for his country during his time at Leeds, and he continues to add to his total, having been called up for the 2022 World Cup. Though, he is now with Manchester City after his big-money move in the summer.

Photo: Getty Images