What happened to every one of Leeds United’s England internationals since 1997?

A look at where Leeds United players who have been called up for England since 1997 are now.

By Jamie Kemble
32 minutes ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us and England will begin their campaign against Iran on Monday,

Leeds United will now be on a more than month-long break while the World Cup takes hold, though three of their players will be competing in Qatar. Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams will be competing with USA, while Rasmus Kristensen will take part with Denmark. Unlike the last major competition, Leeds won’t have anyone competing with England.

Though, there have been plenty of England internationals at Leeds in the past, with as many as 33 players earning call-ups during their days with the Whites, racking up a combined cap total of 341.

Here we take a look at the Leeds England internationals since 1997, and where those players and ex-players are now.

Take a look below...

1. Patrick Bamford

Bamford has scored 44 times in 124 league appearances for Leeds, and that form has seen him win an England cap during the qualification for the current World Cup. The 29-year-old remains at Elland Road.

2. Kalvin Phillips

Phillips was a sensation at Leeds, and he played a pivotal rolve for England at Euro 2020 during his time at Elland Road. He made as many as 23 appearances for his country during his time at Leeds, and he continues to add to his total, having been called up for the 2022 World Cup. Though, he is now with Manchester City after his big-money move in the summer.

3. Paul Robinson

Robinson made 95 Premier League appearances for Leeds and went on to enjoy a successful career, winning 41 England caps. Four of those caps came during his time at Elland Road. He now does punditry work and plays cricket with close friend Nigel Martyn at Knaresborough Cricket Club.

4. Lee Bowyer

Bowyer made more than 200 Premier League appearances for Leeds between 1996 and 2003. He won just one England cap during his career, and that came during his time at Leeds, in 2002.

