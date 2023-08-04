After they were relegated from the Premier League last season, Leeds United prepared themselves to lose several key players on the transfer market this summer. Indeed, they’ve already seen the likes of Tyler Roberts and Rodrigo move onto pastures new, and Robin Koch has gone out on loan to Eintracht Frankurt before his contract expires next year.

Dropping to the Championship was always going to present challenges for the Whites when it came to buying and retaining players. However, they have been handed a boost as rising star Charlie Cresswell has confirmed he is committed to the future of the club and wants to ‘achieve the dream’ he’s had with Leeds since he was young.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, the 20-year-old discussed how he had some offers come in for him this window but his desire it to remain at Leeds and become a regular part of Daniel Farke’s first team.

“I had a couple of options and it was a bit uncertain, but for me there was never that option to leave,” he said. “I wanted to achieve the dream of what I’ve wanted since I was a little boy, that’s to play for Leeds United with the number five on the back of my shirt.”

Cresswell spent last season on loan with Millwall to boost his first team minutes. The defender started 25 matches in the Championship, so he’ll be familiar heading into the season with Leeds, and he also contributed an impresive five goals and one assist as a centre-back.