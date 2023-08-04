Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United unveil new shirt numbers for seven players as £15m man absent from squad list

Leeds United have announced new shirt numbers ahead of the upcoming season for seven players, including academy graduates Charlie Cresswell and Archie Gray.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST

The Whites have confirmed on their official club website squad numbers for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, which includes new shirts for seven players.

In chronological order, new signing Ethan Ampadu has taken over Adam Forshaw’s No. 4 shirt while Charlie Cresswell has been handed the No. 5 jersey, having previously worn No. 35 in his seven previous Leeds appearances.

Meanwhile, Jamie Shackleton has traded in his No. 46 shirt for No. 17, previously donned by Helder Costa, who remains at the club but has not been listed on the club website.

Archie Gray will wear the No. 22 shirt this season for Leeds United (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)Archie Gray will wear the No. 22 shirt this season for Leeds United (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Costa joined Leeds in a £15 million permanent switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers three summers ago but has spent the past two seasons on loan at Valencia and Al-Ittihad. He is expected to depart Elland Road for good before the end of the transfer window this month.

Sam Greenwood’s No. 42 shirt has been replaced by No. 19, worn by last season’s top scorer Rodrigo during two of his three seasons at the club.

Seventeen-year-old academy graduate Archie Gray has taken over released goalkeeper Joel Robles’ No. 22 shirt for the upcoming season, having previously been allocated No. 63.

Returning winger Ian Poveda has been given No. 27, while new goalkeeper addition Karl Darlow will wear No. 28 as Illan Meslier retains the No. 1 jersey. Prior to his loan spells, Poveda had worn No. 7 at Elland Road, which was given to Brenden Aaronson last season in the former Manchester City youngster’s absence.

Here is a full list of the Leeds United squad numbers for the 2023/24 campaign, subject to change before the end of the month with incomings and outgoings expected.

  1. 1. Illan Meslier
  2. 2. Luke Ayling
  3. 3. Junior Firpo
  4. 4. Ethan Ampadu
  5. 5. Charlie Cresswell
  6. 6. Liam Cooper
  7. 7. Vacant
  8. 8. Vacant
  9. 9. Patrick Bamford
  10. 10. Crysencio Summerville
  11. 11. Jack Harrison
  12. 12. Tyler Adams
  13. 13. Kristoffer Klaesson
  14. 14. Vacant
  15. 15. Stuart Dallas
  16. 16. Sonny Perkins
  17. 17. Jamie Shackleton
  18. 18. Darko Gyabi
  19. 19. Sam Greenwood
  20. 20. Dan James
  21. 21. Pascal Struijk
  22. 22. Archie Gray
  23. 23. Luis Sinisterra
  24. 24. Georginio Rutter
  25. 25. Vacant
  26. 26. Vacant
  27. 27. Ian Poveda
  28. 28. Karl Darlow
  29. 29. Willy Gnonto
  30. 30. Joe Gelhardt
  31. 31. Vacant
  32. 32. Vacant
  33. 33. Leo Hjelde
  34. 34. Vacant
  35. 35. Vacant
  36. 36. Vacant
  37. 37. Cody Drameh
  38. 38. Vacant
  39. 39. Vacant
  40. 40. Vacant
  41. 41. Vacant
  42. 42. Vacant
  43. 43. Vacant
  44. 44. Vacant
  45. 45. Vacant
  46. 46. Vacant
  47. 47. Vacant
  48. 48. Vacant
  49. 49. Mateo Joseph
