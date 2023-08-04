The Whites have confirmed on their official club website squad numbers for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, which includes new shirts for seven players.

In chronological order, new signing Ethan Ampadu has taken over Adam Forshaw’s No. 4 shirt while Charlie Cresswell has been handed the No. 5 jersey, having previously worn No. 35 in his seven previous Leeds appearances.

Meanwhile, Jamie Shackleton has traded in his No. 46 shirt for No. 17, previously donned by Helder Costa, who remains at the club but has not been listed on the club website.

Archie Gray will wear the No. 22 shirt this season for Leeds United (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Costa joined Leeds in a £15 million permanent switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers three summers ago but has spent the past two seasons on loan at Valencia and Al-Ittihad. He is expected to depart Elland Road for good before the end of the transfer window this month.

Sam Greenwood’s No. 42 shirt has been replaced by No. 19, worn by last season’s top scorer Rodrigo during two of his three seasons at the club.

Seventeen-year-old academy graduate Archie Gray has taken over released goalkeeper Joel Robles’ No. 22 shirt for the upcoming season, having previously been allocated No. 63.

Returning winger Ian Poveda has been given No. 27, while new goalkeeper addition Karl Darlow will wear No. 28 as Illan Meslier retains the No. 1 jersey. Prior to his loan spells, Poveda had worn No. 7 at Elland Road, which was given to Brenden Aaronson last season in the former Manchester City youngster’s absence.

Here is a full list of the Leeds United squad numbers for the 2023/24 campaign, subject to change before the end of the month with incomings and outgoings expected.