Dallas missed the entirety of last season as he continued his rehabilitation from the horror injury which saw him stretchered from the field 15 months ago.

The Northern Irishman has been around matchday squads throughout his recovery but is yet to make a playing or full training return owing to the severity of the injury suffered.

As Leeds gear up for the 2023/24 campaign in the second tier, supporters have queried which stage the 32-year-old is at in his comeback, something which was answered by new boss Farke in his first pre-match press engagement of the season.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Stuart Dallas of Leeds United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"It’s not possible to give a timescale because it was bad injury and we have to make sure that Stuart comes back as strong as possible. We have to be careful, so for me also no pressure and no rush, he gets all the time [he needs] because he has done so much for this club and is such an important player.

"And also his personality in the dressing room, I love to have him around even during his rehab because he's good for the mood, good for the confidence, also good for the young players when you [look] next to you and you see Stuart Dallas.

"[He is a] perfect personality, quite important for us as a group and [we will] give him all the time that he needs. It's too quick to give a timeframe,” Farke said.

The German’s comments regarding Dallas’ influence on the dressing room were echoed by national team boss Michael O’Neill earlier this year.

Northern Ireland’s boss called for Dallas’ presence at the country’s senior camp in March, whilst also stating the Leeds man had an ‘outside chance’ of making June’s international fixtures, which ultimately did not come to fruition.

“It’s brilliant for Steven [Davis] and Stuart to be here,” O’Neill said.

“They add a lot. We've got a lot of younger players in the squad and for them to see Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas about the place, it can only be a positive. I think it's good for the medical team to see where they are and it's a bit of a change for the players as well. When you've got long-term injuries, their clubs are brilliant but sometimes you need a change of scenery and they've had that the last couple of days.”