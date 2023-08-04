Five players Leeds United could sign and four they probably won’t - gallery

There could be further new faces arriving at Elland Road over the final month of the summer transfer window.

All eyes will be on Elland Road on Sunday afternoon when Leeds United get their Championship season underway with a home game against Cardiff City.

It has been a summer of change on and off the pitch for the Whites with new owners in place and former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke installed as permanent successor to interim boss Sam Allardyce in the first major appointment under the ne regime.

Farke has wasted little time in adding to the squad he inherited after completing moves for Chelsea centre-back Ethan Ampadu and Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow. A whole host of players have made their way through the exit door with the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Brenden Aaronson and Robin Koch all heading for pastures new.

Despite the primary focus being Sunday’s season-opener, Farke is still keen to add to his squad as he looks to piece together a side capable to making an immediate return to the Premier League. But who could join the Whites over the next month and which players probably will not? The Evening Post takes a look at some options.

1 . farke getty.jpg Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . COULD: Glen Kamara (Rangers) Leeds are just one of a number of clubs believed to be showing an interest in the Finland international in recent weeks. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . PROBABLY WON’T: Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) The former Watford striker is believed to be surplus to requirements at the City Ground - but his wages and interest from elsewhere means he is unlikely to end up at Leeds. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . COULD: Sam Byram (free agent) Linked with a move back to Elland Road, there is every chance Byram could put pen-to-paper on a deal after training with the Whites in recent weeks. Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales