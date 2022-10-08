Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they face Crystal Palace away from home.

The Whites have enjoyed a solid start to the season so far, most recently drawing with Aston Villa.

Jesse Marsch’s men certainly have room to improve, but given the number of signings they have had to bed in, while also losing two of their best over the summer, it has been a start the Whites will be happy with.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Chalobah blow

Leeds have received a blow in their reported bid to land Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah.

The defender has struggled for action of late, and he is attracting a long line of interested clubs ahead of January, when he could be available for a loan, in particular.

According to Calciomercato, the queue is now five teams long, with Leeds, as well as AC Milan, Tottenham, AS Roma and Everton all interested,

Milan are the latest to join the race, and the presence of the Serie A champions could be an issue for Leeds, while Tottenham and Roma could be interesting destinations for Chalobah.

Wylie links

Leeds are said to have entered the race for Rangers talent Jack Wylie.

The 15-year-old is not yet able to sign a professional contract with Rangers, and Football Insider say Leeds and Arsenal are attempting to lure the youngster.

Wylie, who is a defender, has impressed for Rangers’s youth sides, and he would only cost compensation given his youth.