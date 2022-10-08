Crystal Palace v Leeds United injury news as six are ruled out and trio doubtful

Jesse Marsch’s Whites are responsible for the lion’s share of absentees as five Leeds men will definitely play no part against the Eagles.

Adam Forshaw missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Aston Villa having twisted his ankle in training and will miss around another four weeks of action after an operation on what Marsch described as a ‘hernia-type’ issue.

Archie Gray recently fractured his toe and the midfielder is still recovering whilst defender Leo Hjelde has had his appendix removed and is thought to be facing a few weeks out.

PLAYERS OUT: For Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

Stuart Dallas remains a long-term absentee upon his recovery from a femoral fracture and is thought to be facing another two months out whilst Luis Sinisterra serves a one-match suspension following his dismissal for a second booking in last weekend’s Villa clash.

Patrick Bamford, though, is pushing hard to start having picked up a slight niggle in the build-up to the Villa contest in which he came on as a second-half substitute.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne is the sole player ruled out for Palace having been forced off injured during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea after colliding with Thiago Silva.

The 31-year-old defender was taken straight to hospital and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has revealed that Clyne is now facing around a fortnight out.

Clyne required stitches on a deep laceration to the ankle but there was no damage to the major structures.

Vieira was already without Jack Butland, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur approaching Saturday's clash against the Blues and Joachim Andersen then suffered a calf issue the day before the game forcing him to miss out.

But Andersen is now back in training and reportedly “looking good” according to Vieira but doubts remain over Butland, Ferguson and McArthur.