However, Jesse Marsch's Whites are still confidently expected to keep their necks well above water and finish the season in either 14th or 15th place.

Palace sit fourth-bottom having amassed just six points from their first seven games but six of those fixtures have come against teams in the division’s top nine.

The Eagles are now around the even money mark to finally record a second win of the season against Leeds who can be backed at 11-4 to leave Selhurst Park with all three points.

'UNDERDOGS': As Leeds United and Tyler Adams, above, head to Crystal Palace. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The draw is on offer at 13-5 and Palace are odds-on with a couple of firms in being as short as 19-20 but no bigger than 15-13.

Palace have the first three players in the first scorer market which is headed by Wilfried Zaha at 5-1 and then Odsonnoe Edouard who is 11-2.

As part of a key triple Palace threat, Jean Philippe-Mateta is then 6-1, followed by Whites quartet Patrick Bamford (15-2), Rodrigo (8s), Willy Gnonto (9s) and Joe Gelhardt (9s).

Michael Olise (12s), Eberechi Eze (12s), Jordan Ayew (14s) and Malcolm Ebiowei (14s) are rated the other chief Palace dangers and similar odds to United's Sam Greenwood (12s), Jack Harrison (13s), Brenden Aaronson (14s) and Crysencio Summerville (16s).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 1-1 draw is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 33-5 but closely followed by both 2-1 and 1-0 successes for the hosts at 44-5.

But five teams are still rated more likely for relegation than Leeds who are joint-sixth in that market and the same price as Everton at 5-1 for the drop.

Nottingham Forest (2-5) and Bournemouth (8-13) are both odds-on and predicted to be relegated along with Southampton (23-10).

Leicester City and Wolves are next at 3-1 each, followed by Everton and Leeds who will finish in 14th or 15th place if the pecking order in that market proves accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s predicted finish for this season has already fluctuated.

Fulham have rocketed up the ranks to sit next at 11-2, followed by Aston Villa (8s), Brentford (8s) and then Palace (9s) before a big gap to West Ham United (30-1).