Here is what the YEP Jury have to say about expectations from Sunday’s 2pm kick-off in south London for which Jesse Marsch’s side must deal with the blow of having winger Luis Sinisterra suspended.

ANDREW DALTON

It’s back to the capital for Leeds United this weekend, following the impressive draw at home to Aston Villa last time out.

The big question for the trip to Palace is who will replace the suspended Luis Sinisterra who saw red last weekend?

My money would be on Crysenico Summerville as Leeds look for a first win at Selhurst Park since March 2006 and a first win in the top flight since January 1998 (albeit we have only had two Premier League games since then).

I would expect the rest of the side to pick itself with captain fantastic Liam Cooper making his 249th appearance for the club and Patrick Bamford coming off the bench.

As for Palace, they start the weekend in 17th place, following a 2-1 loss at home to Chelsea last Saturday.

I fancy Leeds to get their first three-point haul away from home on Sunday afternoon in a tight contest.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

After a difficult afternoon on Sunday, Leeds make the trip south hoping for better fortunes from the match officials.

United did well to grind out a draw against Aston Villa in what could go down as an important point.

That defensive solidity will be key at Selhurst Park against a Palace side that have creativity and skill in abundance.

In dealing with the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ebere Eze, Jesse Marsch will be forced to change his line-up following Luis Sinisterra’s questionable red card.

Joe Gelhardt, Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph and Wilfried Gnonto will all be in vying for some game time following impressive displays for the Under-21s in midweek, while Liam Cooper’a defensive qualities will be needed again

Last season’s clash at Selhurst Park was one of the poorest of the campaign but we got a point, and that ability to get points from poor games is what Marsch has brought to the table.

A point on Sunday would be very good indeed.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds travel down to London on Sunday for a game with Crystal Palace.

Selhurst Park isn’t a happy hunting ground for us and we will need to be ‘on it’ to have a good chance of picking up a positive result.

Palace, under Patrick Vieira, haven’t started the season well and only have one win so far and three draws but are only three points behind Leeds.

Their last game saw them lose to Chelsea in the last minute, the winning goal coming from their former loanee Conor Gallagher.

Jesse Marsch will be without Luis Sinisterra who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Villa.

His absence may give a chance to Mateusz Klich or Crysencio Summerville.

Joe Gelhardt is also an option after scoring two goals in the Papa John’s Trophy at Tranmere.

Leeds won 5-3 with Sonny Perkins getting his 10th goal in 10 games for club and country.

A tough game to call and if Leeds leave London with a point I’d be very happy.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

The drab draw with Villa was disappointing, however we dress it up with reference to the refereeing of Stuart Attwell who failed to keep the game flowing.

That was partly down to the Villa tactics too of course, but a single shot on target by Leeds in 90 minutes highlights a lack of invention that will only be exacerbated by the suspension this weekend of Luis Sinisterra, arguably our most creative player.

Crystal Palace need a win as much as we do having taken three points just once this season; a 3-1 win against the Villa side we failed to dent last week.

They’ve already played and lost to the two stand-out sides – Manchester City and Arsenal – while gaining impressive-looking draws against Liverpool and at Newcastle.

Last time out they were unlucky to concede a 90th-minute goal against Chelsea that saw them go down 2-1.

If Leeds get anything from South London I will be delighted, but logic suggests we won’t.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

After the turgid but respectable draw with Aston Villa, United head to South London to play Crystal Palace.

Although Palace are capable of playing very attractive football, Last season's encounter at Selhurst Park would have rivalled the Villa game for sheer mind-numbing boredom.

This time, both sets of fans will be expecting a better spectacle.

Although Luis Sinisterra will be absent due to suspension, United have enough attacking options at their disposal to take the game to Palace and the possible combinations are quite intriguing.

Every point counts especially one that you picked up with a man short for nearly 50 per cent of the game but three points would look much better especially with the Arsenal clash coming up on the horizon.

Leeds are overdue a win at Palace and I am pinning my hopes on Jesse and his boys to grab one.