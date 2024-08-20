Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have less than two weeks to complete their remaining transfer business as deadline day approaches

Leeds United are out to complete a number of signings before the end of the transfer window with manager Daniel Farke making clear his desire to recruit four new players before the start of next month.

The Whites confirmed the departure of Georginio Rutter to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal believed to be worth £40 million on Monday evening after a release clause was triggered in the Frenchman’s contract. Farke has said he needs cover at full-back a new midfielder plus two new forwards with the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville also making big-money departures this summer.

Deadline day is on Friday, August 30. Leeds have a Championship clash at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night to factor in as well but that is their only fixture before the window shuts with their next outing at home to Hull City on Saturday, August 31. As Leeds look to the market to strengthen their squad, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours below...

Sunderland set big Jack Clarke asking price

Leeds United are interested in securing an Elland Road return for Jack Clarke this summer but they face competition from Premier League clubs, making a potential deal difficult. Clarke is under contract at Sunderland until the summer of 2026 and the Black Cats are keen to agree an extended deal with the player.

Given Sunderland’s desire to keep Clarke, they have put a mammoth £25m price tag on his head according to TEAMtalk. The Black Cats have the ability to play hardball given Clarke still has two years remaining on his deal. He scored 15 goals and provided four assists last season and could go some way to filling the void left by Rutter and Summerville but it remains to be seen if the Whites can meet the asking price as well as fight off competition from the Premier League.

Burnley to lose key midfielder

Fulham are close to completing the transfer of Burnley midfielder Sander Berge after agreeing a £25m deal with the Turf Moor club on Monday evening, according to reports. The Cottagers have been in the market for a new central midfielder and have held talks with Manchester United regarding a move for Scotland international Scott McTominay. Fulham had two bids rejected by the Old Trafford club, with the latest worth up to £20m. However, that deal is now off as Fulham have turned their attention to Berge. Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that the Norwegian was in London to complete his medical, with the deal worth an initial £20m with a further £5m in add-ons.

Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, have started the Championship campaign with a bang and sit top of the table after two wins from their opening two games. They beat Luton Town 4-1 away from home in their opening fixture before hammering Cardiff City 5-0 in their first home outing. Berge has yet to feature this season due to a minor injury

The 26-year-old joined Burnley for a fee in the region of £12m last summer and made 40 appearances in all competitions as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League. He first moved to England with Sheffield United back in January 2020 as he became the club’s record signing.