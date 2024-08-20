Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke explained his selection of misfiring forward Joel Piroe in the No. 10 role last weekend was reward for the player’s patience in recent months - but patience is wearing thin on the terraces.

The Whites’ chance creation against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, both games in which Piroe has replaced Brighton-bound Georginio Rutter from the start, has suffered with the team failing to find the net since the opening day versus Portsmouth.

Leeds can scarcely afford to be playing catch-up again as they did so valiantly last season but ultimately fell short. The team were affected, Farke admitted, by news of Georginio’s release clause being activated prior to their cup exit; the manager suggesting the players are not ‘stupid’ and realised the gravity of the situation.

In addition to losing top goalscorer Crysencio Summerville, also to the triggering of a release clause, Leeds are set to do without their chief creator this season and Piroe does not appear the solution.

The Dutchman's continued selection in the hole behind Farke’s centre-forward is a strategy which is yet to truly yield results. Last season, the 25-year-old registered three assists, some way short of Georginio’s tally of 16. Piroe was hardly Leeds’ second-best creator, either, producing less in the way of Expected Assists (xA) with just 2.7, compared to Georginio’s 12.2 - a figure which saw the Frenchman rank third in the division.

Nestled in Farke’s ranks is an alternate who offers something different and while he hasn’t always delivered in Leeds white, certainly has a point to prove. Brenden Aaronson was a bright introduction to both Championship fixtures United have contested this season, scoring one and coming agonisingly close to a second off the bench against Pompey.

At The Hawthorns, Carlos Corberan’s defensive solidity thwarted Leeds’ attacking ploys but the American at least made a fist of things as he seeks to win United supporters back onside.

So far, Aaronson has featured out wide which isn’t necessarily his primary position, rather than the No. 10. A third consecutive match this coming weekend with Piroe in that role would not be received well by supporters desperate for a win, a new signing or simply an encouraging performance.

Farke knows they must replace Georginio and Summerville's influence and did not hide his desire to add 'two offensive players' when speaking to the media last weekend. It is an almighty task for Leeds' recruitment department but one which doesn't appear likely to be resolved until the final throes of the window.

In the meantime, Leeds visit Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, a ground they have already been victorious at this calendar year but Danny Rohl's side have been playing some effective football of late and aren't likely to roll over and cough up chances for Leeds to tuck away.

Their recent 4-0 defeat by Sunderland aside, Wednesday have begun the season with two wins from three, defeating Plymouth Argyle 4-0 and knocking Hull City out of the Carabao Cup by a 2-1 scoreline.

Should Aaronson get the nod at Hillsborough, he could hardly pick a better game than against a local rival to endear himself to fans with a statement performance, whilst atoning for his 97th-minute miss that would have earned Leeds all three points on the opening day.