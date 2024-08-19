Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter has posted a message to social media addressing his now-confirmed transfer to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old played 66 times for the Whites, enjoying a particularly fruitful campaign last season as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion from the Championship.

Georginio wrote: "Hi Leeds Family, It's hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn't realize [sic] how much this club would mean to me. Leeds United has been more than just a team for me - it's been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.

"From day one, you, the fans, have always been there, cheering me on and showing me what it means to play for Leeds. You made me feel at home, and I will always remember that.

"My time here was full of hard work, great moments, and strong friendships. I'm leaving as a better player and a better person, and I'm really thankful for that.

"Even though I'm heading in a new direction, Leeds United will always be a part of who I am. I wish you all the best for the future and the challenges ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for everything, Leeds. I'll never forget you. MOT. Georginio"

Rutter could make his debut for the Seagulls this weekend, pending the receipt of a work permit, when Brighton take on Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium.

He becomes Leeds' latest high-profile departure this summer, following the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara out of Elland Road.