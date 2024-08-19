Leeds United's home attendance so far this season compared to Burnley, QPR, Sunderland and more - gallery

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 19th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

A look at how Leeds United’s support compares to the rest of the Championship

Leeds United are hoping to get themselves out of the Championship and back into the Premier League this season. They lost in the play-off final at Wembley to Southampton last term.

The Whites have started the new term with two points from their first two games. They drew 3-3 at home to Portsmouth on the opening day before nothing could split them and West Brom in their 0-0 at The Hawthorns last time out.

Next up for Daniel Farke’s side is an away trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at how their home attendance compares to the rest of the league so far this season...

11,333

1. 24. Oxford

11,333 Photo: Cameron Howard

11,777

2. 23. Luton

11,777 Photo: Stephen Pond

14,037

3. 22. Swansea

14,037 Photo: Dan Mullan

16,306

4. 21. Plymouth

16,306 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

16,456

5. 20. Millwall

16,456 | Getty Images

16,818

6. 19. QPR

16,818 | Getty Images

