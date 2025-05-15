Leeds United forward Luca Thomas has apologised to supporters of non-league club Halifax Town whom he has represented on loan.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign with the National League promotion hopefuls but was powerless to stop the Shaymen falling to a 4-0 defeat by Oldham Athletic in the fifth tier play-off quarter-final.

Halifax finished the regular campaign in sixth place, thereby entering the play-offs at the quarter-final stage. Their run to the final has ended prematurely, though, after a thrashing at the Latics' hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldham were three goals up at Boundary Park within 12 minutes before adding a fourth during the second half to put the result beyond doubt.

Thomas started the game in attack for Halifax but was substituted shortly after the hour mark. Former Leeds midfielder Jack Jenkins was brought off after only 16 minutes with the eventual winners of the tie three goals to the good as manager Chris Millington sought to turn the game in his team's favour.

Thomas recently scored from his own half in a game between Halifax and Wealdstone, adding to the two previous goals he had struck whilst on loan with the Shaymen.

Following their play-off exit, the youngster wrote on social media: "Such a shame the season ended the way it did and can only apologise to the fans for it. We can only learn from it and move forward. However, we can’t let that define the season as it’s been an incredible season from everyone involved. Your support goes along [sic] way. Thank you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What next for the Leeds youngster?

Halifax's defeat signals the end of Thomas' loan spell at The Shay with his Leeds future somewhat uncertain. The 20-year-old scored in every Premier League 2 fixture he appeared in earlier this season before joining York City on a short-term loan. Then, in the winter transfer window upon the expiry of his temporary stay with the Minstermen, Thomas signed for Halifax until the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether he is offered an extension at Thorp Arch or whether he will part ways with the club and be allowed to pursue senior football elsewhere.