Leeds United youngster Luca Thomas has extended his loan deal with National League side York City until January 2025.

Leeds Under-21 forward Thomas joined the Minstermen last month on an initial one-month loan but has earned an extension after four appearances and one goal for the promotion-chasing non-league outfit.

York are currently second in the National League and seeking a return to the Football League for the first time since 2016.

Thomas came off the bench against Ebbsfleet United last month to score his first goal in senior professional football on his City debut as the local club ran out 4-0 winners.

Since then, he has featured another three times, including off the right flank in what was a less familiar but specific role, asked of him by York head coach Adam Hinshelwood.

“I just think that he has done well, we played him a little bit in an unfamiliar position,” Hinshelwood said, following the decision to start Thomas against Halifax Town last month.

“We wanted him to come in on his left-foot and pick up spaces that would allow Ryan Fallowfield to go on the overlap around him.

“He probably wasn’t comfortable out there, but I think he’s done enough to warrant, from the two games that he has come on in, a start.

“There’s a lad with real potential there, and hopefully there is a real hunger to see what we are all about with the atmosphere that he has played in front of," Hinshelwood added, per the York Press.

Leeds confirmed Thomas' extension in an official statement on Tuesday afternoon: "Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Luca well during his time out on loan and we look forward to seeing his development away from the club."

Prior to his loan move, Thomas had scored eight times for Leeds' U21s across various competitions.

The 20-year-old is now scheduled to return to Thorp Arch at the beginning of the January transfer window, at which point he will still be eligible to join a club on loan in the Football League, if there is sufficient interest. York's non-league status means they do not count towards the maximum two clubs a player is permitted to represent during a single season.

However, if it is decided Thomas' development would be better served remaining at the LNER Stadium, there is every chance his loan could be extended a second time, possibly even until the end of the season.