Leeds United are edging ever closer to the new season with preparations ramping up for the new campaign.

The Whites are just weeks away from starting the new season against old rivals Cardiff City, but there is plenty of work to do in terms of incomings after a plethora of exits over recent weeks. Incomings will help build excitement for the new season, with Leeds fans needing a reason to believe their club can achieve promotion in the coming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As preparations ramp up, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Leeds target duo

Leeds are said to be considering moves for Burnley star Charlie Taylor and goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Ben Jacobs told Football Fan Cast: “Charlie Taylor is one left back that they’ve been seriously considering, who’s done really well for Burnley. Karl Darlow in terms of a goalkeeper, is another player that has been on Leeds’ list and that shows that they will be able to move a little bit in the market despite the relegation.”

Leeds may well offload Junior Firpo this summer, potentially opening the door for a Taylor deal, while a possible Illan Meslier exit could leave the Whites needing a keeper.

Dennis boost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are being linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis this summer.

According to Football Insider, Leeds may well be able to sign the Nigeria international this summer, with Forest willing to sell him. The 25-year-old has olnly been with Forest for a year after joining from Watford, where he scored 10 goals in 35 league games, but he only managed two goals in 19 Premier League appearances for the Midlands club.