‘Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City’ is set to air on the streaming service on Wednesday (July 19) and will portray his journey from the Thorp Arch academy of his home-town club to a £42m move to the Etihad.

27-year-old Phillips celebrated a historic treble under Pep Guardiola in his first season of football away from Leeds. It wasn’t the perfect campaign for him individually though, as he made just 21 appearances and was hampered by injury.

Phillips was also an integral part of England’s 2020 European Championship squad, which lost the final to Italy on penalties.

The 90-minute documentary has been produced by NEO Studios, who were previously executive producers of ‘Take us Home:Leeds United’, a series that captured the club's ascent from the Championship to the Premier League under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

On their latest Leeds United offering, a spokesperson said: “It is an honest portrayal of a happy, talented young player, his struggles with injuries and a meteoric rise from an ordinary lad from Leeds, to become part of one of the Premier League’s most successful teams - Manchester City.”

Phillips himself said: “I’m happy to have my story told from behind the scenes to show that there’s a lot more to my life than people see on the surface and on the pitch, to show that at the end of the day I am just a normal person trying to live my dream and do my best and to showcase how important my family and friends are during my career and throughout my life.

“My main objective was to inspire people of all ages that anything you put your mind to and hard work is possible but also to be humble and enjoy every moment of whatever career path you take.”

Kalvin Phillips won the treble with Manchester City in his first season away from Leeds. Photo: Nick Potts