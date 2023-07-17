Roca will join up with former Manchester City and West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini at Estadio Benito Villamarin having been linked with the LaLiga club since Leeds’ relegation six weeks ago.

The 26-year-old was pictured at the airport in Seville on Sunday evening, holding a Betis scarf, ahead of official confirmation of his loan move.

He becomes the fifth senior player to leave Elland Road this summer on loan, following Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen’s moves.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Marc Roca of Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Along with the aforementioned quartet, it is expected that Roca’s loan move will free up room in the Whites’ wage bill to push on with their own signings ahead of the 2023/24 season, which begins at home to Cardiff City in less than three weeks.

A statement from Leeds United on Monday morning confirming the Spaniard’s departure read: “Leeds United can confirm Marc Roca has today joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the end of the 2023/24 season.

"The 26-year-old joined the Whites from Bayern Munich 12 months ago and made 36 appearances in all competitions during the last campaign.

"He now makes the move to La Liga, with Betis, who finished sixth in Spain’s top-flight last season. We wish Marc good luck during his time at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.”

Roca could face former teammate Koch in the UEFA Europa League group stage this season if Betis are drawn against the German’s new side Eintracht Frankfurt.