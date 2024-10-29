'I would expect' - Doctor gives insight on Leeds United injury

Leeds United haven’t seen much of the player this season

Leeds United defender Max Wober seems to be ‘ahead of schedule’ in his road to recovery. That’s according to Dr Rajpal Brar, who has shared a positive update on his condition.

The centre-back has been out of action over recent times with a meniscus injury. He has played only once for the Whites so far this season in the Carabao Cup at home to Middlesbrough.

Dr Rajpal Brar has said, as per a report by MOT Leeds News: “Given his six-week return timeline, this was very likely a trim of the meniscus where the surgeon removes the irritated piece of the meniscus. I would expect him to return to individual training around a month after the procedure. As it seems he’s ahead of schedule, I’d say he’ll be out of full first-team training until the first week of November and then ramp up to team training and then bounce matches.“

Leeds signed Wober back in 2023 and he is still under contract until 2027. When he is back fit again, he will give Daniel Farke another option to pick from in defence.

He was brought to England by former Whites manager Jesse Marsch but hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted to yet. The club were relegated from the Premier League during his first season and he was shipped out on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach last term.

The Austria international said back in September: “We are three central defenders who are at a very similar level. If we remain successful and nothing happens, I wouldn’t change much as a coach. So I have to stand back and wait for the chance.

“I’m at Leeds, that’s a perfect fit for me. I never said that I absolutely wanted to leave. I accepted this challenge, but I know that it won’t be easy to work my way back to the same position as before. The chance to play in the Premier League again is huge because on paper we have the best team and a broad squad. Our goal is clearly promotion.”

Wober was born in Vienna and started his career at local side Rapid Wien. He rose up through their academy and was a regular at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

His emergence into their senior set-up caught the attention of Ajax and the Dutch giants swooped in for him in 2017. He then spent two years in the Eredivisie before he was lured over to Spain by Sevilla.

Wober’s time in La Liga was short lived though and he found his feet again when he joined Red Bull Salzburg. He went on to play 125 games for the Austrian Bundesliga outfit, many of which came under the guidance of Marsch, and he chipped in with nine goals.

He then landed his move to Leeds and has since made 20 outings for them. Gladbach came calling just over 12 months ago and he played 27 matches for them last term, finding the net on two occasions from the back.