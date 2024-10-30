Twelve matches into the new Championship season, it feels as though a long time has passed since Leeds United's activity in the summer transfer window.
After a dozen games, Leeds supporters have seen seven of their nine signings this season take to the field, with varying degrees of impact and effectiveness.
Here is how we've graded and ranked them so far. Naturally, each of the following gradings is subject, and perhaps even likely, to change.
1. Manor Solomon (loan): D
The Tottenham Hotspur loanee is yet to spring to life for Leeds and having arrived at great expense, the expectation was that he would demonstrate his Premier League quality sooner rather than later. Aside from one assist for Mateo Joseph, Solomon's positive contributions have been few and far between. He has lots still to prove. Photo: George Wood
2. Alex Cairns: C
Hard to judge Cairns as anything other than a perfectly fine signing given he was not expected to play or challenge for the No. 1 spot. Yet to make an appearance for Leeds this season. Photo: LUFC
3. Isaac Schmidt: C
Restricted to limited involvement so far, it is tough to judge Schmidt's contributions but Farke clearly sees him as a project rather than a player who is capable of coming in to impact the side right now. Photo: LUFC
4. Jayden Bogle: B-
The ex-Sheffield United man has improved in recent weeks after a period acclimatising to his new surroundings and new teammates. Conceding a penalty on his competitive debut was hardly the plan when he signed for £5 million this summer but in terms of his attacking output, at least, he has redeemed himself somewhat. Photo: George Wood
5. Joe Rothwell: B
An under-the-radar loan signing from the early part of the summer window, Rothwell is proving to also be an underrated addition through his performances in recent weeks. His display at home to Sheffield United was very accomplished and Leeds remain unbeaten with him in the starting line-up following Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu's injuries, therefore it's hard to be too critical of the midfielder. Photo: Naomi Baker
6. Joe Rodon: B
At £10 million, Rodon was Leeds' first and most expensive addition of the summer but one many people deemed largely necessary if the team were going to build on last season. His fee is a difficult sum to justify for many Championship clubs, but Leeds have boasted the most secure defence in the league this season with Rodon alongside Pascal Struijk. A shaky start to the campaign has made way for a return to the type of performances we were used to seeing from the Welshman last campaign. Photo: George Wood