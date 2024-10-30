6 . Joe Rodon: B

At £10 million, Rodon was Leeds' first and most expensive addition of the summer but one many people deemed largely necessary if the team were going to build on last season. His fee is a difficult sum to justify for many Championship clubs, but Leeds have boasted the most secure defence in the league this season with Rodon alongside Pascal Struijk. A shaky start to the campaign has made way for a return to the type of performances we were used to seeing from the Welshman last campaign. Photo: George Wood