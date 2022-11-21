Leeds United favourite sees talks ‘collapse’ amid admission regarding target.

Leeds United fans will be keeping a close eye on how Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams do for USA this evening against Wales. The latter has been appointed captain of his country for the World Cup.

The Whites have a break from Premier League action at the moment. Nevertheless, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Latest on Leeds favourite

Leeds favourite Marcelo Bielsa will reportedly not be coming back to England at this stage. The former boss has been linked with fellow top flight club AFC Bournemouth. However, Football Insider have reported that his talks with the Cherries have ‘collapsed’.

The Dorset outfit are now poised to appoint Gary O’Neil as their manager on a permanent basis. They lost 4-3 at Elland Road earlier this month and are only a single point ahead in the league table.

Whites links distracted attacker

Ex-footballer Willem van Hanegem claims speculation linking PSV’s Cody Gakpo to Leedsdistracted him earlier this season. The attacker ended up staying put beyond the transfer deadline. He is in the Holland squad for the World Cup and his side play today against Senegal. Van Hanegem Algemeen Dagblad (via MSN):

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I expect a lot from Gakpo. In the summer, I had the idea that he was bothered by all the nagging about a transfer to Leeds United or not. In that phase he sometimes drowned in top competitions.