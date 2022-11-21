The duo gathered in a hotel function room with their fellow US Men’s National Team players to hear a phone call from President Biden, wishing them well for the tournament, which pits them against Wales this evening in their opener.

In footage of the call, head coach Gregg Berhalter is seen putting a phone on speaker as players surround him to hear the message.

"Coach, put me on, I'm ready to play," the 46th president of the US joked, much to the amusement of the squad.

"I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you've got some of the best players in the world on your team. You are representing this country, and I know you're gonna play your hearts out. So let's go shock 'em all. Keep trusting one another, play as hard as you can, and you know, for you and your families, your teammates, and the whole country is rooting for you."

The players then erupt into applause as the call comes to a close.

Adams, who has been named captain of Berhalter’s squad, and Aaronson are expected to feature against Wales in Qatar at 7pm tonight, while fellow Leeds man Daniel James is likely to be involved with the opposition. James is out on loan this season with Fulham. Another Welsh international sent out to get game time elsewhere for the 2022/23 season, Tyler Roberts, missed out on a call up for the World Cup due to an injury he picked up at Championship loan club Queens Park Rangers.