Leeds United star Luke Ayling is getting excited about England’s World Cup chances.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a neat header, while Bukayo Saka rocketed home a screamer after a set-piece, and Raheem Sterling flicked home a Harry Kane cross.

England performed excellenty, while Iran struggled to get hold of the ball, playing a low block in a bid to limit England who, of course, are superior on paper.

There are a few thousand England fans in Qatar for the tournament, while there are plenty of fan zones set up around England for fans to attend and enjoy, and unlike the Qatari stadiums, they are serving beer.

One of the millions cheering England on is Leeds star Ayling, who seems to be feeling confident about his nation’s chances. Based on the first half alone, Ayling took to Twitter to post ‘It’s official #itscoming home’.

Ayling posted along with a gif of himself celebrating in an England shirt at a game, and it looks like it is one from Euro 2020. Ayling will be one of the Leeds stars still at home, and training will continue for Jesse Marsch’s men during the break, albeit less intensely, and players will get some time off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate will want his men to be confident, especially after such a difficult run leading into this World Cup, but he won’t want them getting carried away, and especially not with two more difficult games coming up, against USA and Wales.