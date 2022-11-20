The 23-year-old has revealed that he shares a close relationship with Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta, since joining the club this summer, and that the pair plan to meet up after the United States’ group games at the FIFA World Cup.

USMNT international Adams also shared his surprise at the detail of a PowerPoint presentation Orta delivered when attempting to lure him to Leeds in July.

"My main point of contact between my agent and Leeds was through Victor,” Adams began. “And he was the one that caught me off-guard with how much they knew about me, the research that they do, giving me a full 30-page PowerPoint presentation of statistics and how I can thrive in the Premier League - and this is why.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"He gave me a lot of feedback on my game, where I can continue to improve, where I can have an instant impact and he continues to push me. I have constant contact with him, he just texted me two days ago to say he was coming to Qatar and he'll see me after the games as well. The support that we have from that staff was one of the main reasons I was intrigued to go to Leeds.”