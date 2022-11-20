Tyler Adams reveals text message conversation with Leeds United director and planned meeting
Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has discussed a text message exchange he shared with Victor Orta during a USMNT press conference
The 23-year-old has revealed that he shares a close relationship with Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta, since joining the club this summer, and that the pair plan to meet up after the United States’ group games at the FIFA World Cup.
USMNT international Adams also shared his surprise at the detail of a PowerPoint presentation Orta delivered when attempting to lure him to Leeds in July.
"My main point of contact between my agent and Leeds was through Victor,” Adams began. “And he was the one that caught me off-guard with how much they knew about me, the research that they do, giving me a full 30-page PowerPoint presentation of statistics and how I can thrive in the Premier League - and this is why.
"He gave me a lot of feedback on my game, where I can continue to improve, where I can have an instant impact and he continues to push me. I have constant contact with him, he just texted me two days ago to say he was coming to Qatar and he'll see me after the games as well. The support that we have from that staff was one of the main reasons I was intrigued to go to Leeds.”
Adams signed from RB Leipzig in the summer but has already established himself as a fan favourite of the Elland Road support, as well as head coach Jesse Marsch and evidently the club hierarchy, too. Director of football Orta’s relationship with the playing squad has always been closer than that of individuals in similar positions at other Premier League sides. The Spaniard was pictured in the away changing room at Brentford last season as the team secured Premier League survival, celebrating alongside the players. He retains a closeness with several members of the dressing room, and leads dialogue in persuading players to sign for the Whites with his eccentric and impassioned approach to transfer negotiation.