Leeds United's Fantasy Premier League top scorers as Longstaff rates high in Newcastle draw

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 31st Aug 2025, 13:46 BST

How have the Leeds United squad fared when it comes to Fantasy Premier League points scoring so far this season?

The first international break of the season has arrived and it will allow Leeds United to reflect on a solid return to the Premier League.

Few will forget the night Daniel Farke’s men marked their first game back in the top flight with a battling home win against Everton as a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha earned all three points at Elland Road. A heavy defeat at Arsenal brought the Whites back down to earth but they returned to form in a hard earned goalless draw with a Newcastle United side that will face the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this season.

The return to the Premier League also meant Leeds players were back in the Fantasy Premier League - but which Whites stars have scored the highest points return in the opening three games of the campaign?

Fantasy Premier League points: 6

1. Ilia Gruev

Fantasy Premier League points: 6 Photo: George Wood

Fantasy Premier League points: 6

2. Dan James

Fantasy Premier League points: 6 | Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 7

3. Sean Longstaff

Fantasy Premier League points: 7 | Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 8

4. Lukas Nmecha

Fantasy Premier League points: 8 | Jack Thomas/Getty Images Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 11

5. Jayden Bogle

Fantasy Premier League points: 11 | AFP via Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 12

6. Lucas Perri

Fantasy Premier League points: 12 | Getty Images Photo: Michael Regan

