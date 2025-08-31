The first international break of the season has arrived and it will allow Leeds United to reflect on a solid return to the Premier League.

Few will forget the night Daniel Farke’s men marked their first game back in the top flight with a battling home win against Everton as a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha earned all three points at Elland Road. A heavy defeat at Arsenal brought the Whites back down to earth but they returned to form in a hard earned goalless draw with a Newcastle United side that will face the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this season.