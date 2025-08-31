Sean Longstaff has given his verdict on Leeds United’s goalless draw against Newcastle United.

New Whites ace Sean Longstaff issued a “strange” Leeds United verdict but with a thumbs up to Saturday’s goalless draw against his former side Newcastle United.

Midfielder Longstaff ended nearly two decades with the Magpies when joining Leeds in July and the 27-year-old’s first Whites league start saw him face his former club in Saturday evening’s contest at Elland Road.

The new Whites signing helped set the tone with some strong early challenges as part of an impressive display in a contest that ended in a goalless draw after chances for both sides.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Longstaff admitted it was “weird” taking on his former club but hailed his new team’s overall display and declared that the performance and point was definitely a step in the right direction for the newly-promoted Whites.

“A bit strange to be honest”

Asked if he enjoyed that, Longstaff mused: “I did. I enjoyed it. It was a bit strange to be honest. Obviously playing against some of your best friends and stuff, it was really weird.

"But in a way, you know them so well, it allows you to just sort of enjoy the game, something that won't happen a lot and to be honest I'm happy it's out of the way and you can fully focus on Leeds now.

"The week was a bit weird with it all but I thought we were really good today, defended really well.

“Obviously we can be slightly better on the ball at times but I think for us it was definitely a step in the right direction."