Leeds United have now completed the signing of RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams.

The midfield star joins the Whites following the exit of Kalvin Phillips, with the transfer confirmed late this afternoon.

Adams is part of the American revolution at Elland Road under Jesse Marsch, following Brenden Aaronson to Yorkshire.

And he also becomes the third signing from Red Bull clubs, with Marsch having built up contacts aplenty working for the company across three clubs.

The deal is understood to be worth around £20million, putting Adams in the top five most expensive transfers in the club’s history.

And there are already signs he will fit in nicely following his post to social media.

After the transfer was completed on Wednesday afternoon, Adams took to Twitter to tweet ‘Eh up @LUFC!! #MOT’

That’s how to get off on the right foot with the Leeds faithful, not that he will need any help.

Adams is very highly rated, still only 23 but arriving having already become a key part of RB Leipzig’s plans, making 75 Bundesliga appearances during his three years at the club.

He is already a 30-time United States international, and he is one of the most highly-rated players of his generation in the States.