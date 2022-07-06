The Whites moved to replace Kalvin Phillips within three days of selling him to Manchester City for £42m, plus £3m in add-ons, with a player Jesse Marsch has worked with at two previous clubs.

Marsch first linked up with Adams, then a teenager, at New York Red Bulls, giving him an MLS debut and later bringing him to the Bundesliga when he was Leipzig manager.

Adams, 23, is the second United States Men’s National Team international to arrive at Elland Road this summer after Brenden Aaronson, who also worked with Marsch at RB Salzburg.

Leeds have handed the midfielder a five-year contract and he is expected to operate alongside the likes of Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw in the centre of the pitch this season.

His arrival leaves Marsch awaiting just two more senior additions and one of those – Feyenoord’s Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra – is expected to be next through the door. As for a centre forward, Leeds have long held hopes of attracting Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere, described as a ‘Swiss army knife’ of a striker, who could play alongside Patrick Bamford up front. The Whites are vying with AC Milan for the Belgian’s signature and he’s reportedly set his heart on a move to the San Siro.

It seems likely that the extent of the Whites’ spend on a striker will be ultimately determined by the sale of Raphinha.

The Brazilian is expected back in training on Thursday and if a deal has not been agreed with one of his suitors then Leeds anticipate him joining their pre-season tour in Australia, on a flight that departs this Sunday.