Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georginio Rutter's trip to Munich this week suggests the Leeds United forward has undergone the same revolutionary procedure as Patrick Bamford in 2022.

Rutter withdrew from international duty with Thierry Henry's France under-23s after Leeds decided to take action on a persistent hernia issue. The attacker had been battling through the pain barrier for several weeks, with the decision being taken to use the break in the hope of a swift return around Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An initial 10-day timeframe surprised many supporters, given Rutter was due to go under the knife, but the 21-year-old is thought to have paid a visit to the world-renowned Dr Ulrike Muschaweck. The German doctor's less invasive method of treating hernias has cut recovery time in the past and Bamford is one of her previous patients.

“Leeds were very confident that it will be a very short period out for Rutter and he might even be available for Watford,” YEP reporter Graham Smyth told the Inside Elland Road podcast. “You told me he’d flown to Munich, which means he’s probably gone to see Dr Ulrike Muschaweck who operated on Patrick Bamford back when Leeds were in Spain in the mid-season World Cup break.

“I remember looking into that Muschaweck repair which is a couple of sutures which avoids more severe and invasive surgery. It also allows players to be back running within something like three or four days. So if he's had that, then it should be a relatively short time before we see him back on the pitch.”

The YEP reported at the time of Bamford's surgery that Muschaweck had been specialising in groin hernias since 1993, with Xabi Alonso and Michael Owen among several high-profile patients. In 2022, she developed a technique for treating a 'sportsman's groin' which is far less invasive and ensures a much quicker return to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad