Leeds United are keen on landing Hoffenheim attacker Georginio Rutter as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Whites are currently in talks with the Bundesliga youngster over a switch to Yorkshire.

Rutter, 20, has scored two goals in 17 games in all competitions so far this season and fired eight goals in the last campaign. Prior to his move to Germany in 2020, he played in his native France for Rennes. Here is a look at how he is rated on FIFA 23 and what his statistics on the game are....

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frenchman is rated at 75 on the latest FIFA which would rate him joint-12th in the Leeds squad on the game should he complete a transfer to Elland Road. However, he has the capacity to get a lot better and has a potential rating of 85 which would make him one of the best in the Whites’ ranks in the future.

In terms of where he ranks on Hoffenheim’s roster, he is their seventh highest rated player. Former Premier League players Angelino and Andrej Kramarić both sit above him at the moment.

His best skill is dribbling at 80 and he is also ranked 77 for finishing, 73 for heading, 76 for jumping, 74 for shot power and 73 for strength. The forward is also a very pacey player and has 76 for acceleration, 78 for sprint speed, 77 for agility and 81 for balance. Jesse Marsch will be hoping these statistics can be reflected in real life.

Advertisement Hide Ad