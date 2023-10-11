Leeds lad Kalvin Phillips has come under fire since joining Manchester City but Whites supporters have defended their much-loved homegrown talent.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips rose above transfer rumours and Manchester City struggles this week to show his class when interacting with a young England fan.

It's been a tricky time for the midfielder since leaving Elland Road to join Pep Guardiola's side in 2022, struggling for game time at the Etihad Stadium . This week the Leeds lad has been touted with moves away from the treble winners to clubs including Newcastle United and Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the media frenzy around his career, it's clear that the headlines haven't affected the 27-year-old's classy mentality as a clip of the player at England camp goes viral.

In the video, Phillips pauses to meet children from the Football Beyond Borders charity and sign a handful of autographs. One cheeky chappy takes a liking to the midfielder's blue England training gear and probes: "Do you have something under?"

Smirking as he realises what the youngster is after, Phillips teasingly questions why he is asking before the bold young football fan dares the ex-White man to a game of rock, paper, scissors to win the top. Wearing a big grin, Phillips accepts the challenge and wins the game, but still pulls off his shirt and hands it over anyway.

Being seen by hundreds of thousands of football fans online, many stopped to praise Phillips for making the fan's day. One Leeds United supporter said: "Such a good human being, I think this is why us Leeds fans take it somewhat personally when others go in on him. Yes, he’s in a tough spot at City, needs to move on to a place where his talents are appreciated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: "He is a quality young man, wishing him the very best in his career before he returns to Leeds. I'm sure you made that young man's day, something he will never forget. Fantastic."

One X user added: "I pray this lad makes it at City but even if he doesn’t I hope he does well somewhere else. A genuinely top-class human being. I have witnessed it personally, he’s an absolute diamond."