Leeds United fans all saying the same thing about Kalvin Phillips and Man City
Leeds United fans have been giving their verdicts on Kalvin Phillips and his situation at Man City
Kalvin Phillips has struggled to make an impact at Manchester City since leaving Leeds United for the Etihad Stadium. The midfielder left Elland Road in July last year. Pep Guardiola’s side forked out an initial £42million to land him, with that fee rising to £45million in the future with add-ons. He also penned a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.
The former Leeds man hasn’t been able to get regular game time with the Premier League champions though. He made only 12 league appearances for the treble winners last term. City handed him a rare start in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night in their away clash against fellow top flight outfit Newcastle United. However, Phillips wasn’t able to impress and his team lost 1-0 to Eddie Howe’s side after Alexander Isak’s second-half winner.
Here is a look at what some Leeds fans made of the performance on social media:
Em Cee Cee: “He is just not good enough or right for man city.. Lucky for him, Southgate picks players based on his favorites. Not on performance.”
Asim Siddiq: “He’s absolutely out of his depth at Man City, and he’s certainly overrated, honestly don’t know what Pep saw in him.”
David Walker: “Sadly as a KP fan I have to say, Kalvin just looks lost in the City system. He never seems to be in the right place at the right time, it is time to move on, or maybe back to the team that’s in his heart, money isn’t everything.”
Mark Hakeney: “Tbf he’s never had a run in the team. He’d have been better going to Liverpool ( or even better staying at Leeds).”
Jason Kent: “It must be difficult because he’s very well paid & his trophy cabinet will look a lot healthier when he retires but I’m not sure deep down he will feel satisfied with the legacy he will leave as a footballer if he stays at Manchester City.”
Ashley Churchill: “That wasn’t the Kalvin Phillips we know tonight, in a Leeds shirt he was snapping into tackles and his first thought was to look up and spray 30/40 yard passes. You can see his only thought now is not to lose it so plays safe and passes backwards or sideways. Sad to see.”
@CrossMagic: “Kalvin Phillips is getting well and truly slated by City fans. Come home sweet prince (although I’m not sure you’d get in our team now).”
@LUFCA1ex: “Why is it such a surprise to people that without Marcelo Bielsa, Kalvin Phillips is just not that good…?”
@LordAsh1992: “Hopefully we go up and bring him home. Ampadu and Phillips in the PL.”
@YorkieBarNone: “What a ridiculous waste of a career for Kalvin Phillips and really he should have considered joining another team where he was more likely to play. He has medals, yes, but he has not earned them. He cannot look back later life with any pride over those medals.”