Leeds United fans have been having their say on the idea of a Kalvin Phillips return.

Leeds United fans appear to be split over whether they would welcome back Kalvin Phillips. The former Whites midfielder is being linked with a move away from Manchester City just over a year after he arrived on a deal worth around £42million.

Phillips, not helped by injuries, has failed to convince Pep Guardiola that he can fit into the system at Manchester City, amid rumours the two have had a prickly relationship over recent months. The former Leeds star was heavily linked with a move away from City in the summer, but he decided to stay and fight for his place.

For the most part, Rodri has kept Phillips out of the team, but amid the Spaniard’s suspension over the last two games, Guardiola has gone with Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis ahead of Phillips, and the writing now appears to be on the wall, especially with the European Championships taking place next summer. According to i News, the likes of Everton and Newcastle United are interested in a deal ahead of January, and some Leeds fans may be dreaming of a return.

It’s unlikely Leeds would be able to afford to re-sign Phillips now that they are in the Championship, but we asked fans on X whether they would consider a return if money was not part of the equation. Here are some of the responses we received:

@JezH25215 - “No because we are not set up to play like Bielsa did. Even Pep admits he can’t get the best out of Phillips like Bielsa did.”

@TheMagpies009 - “Not for me Leeds have moved on from KP. Ampadu miles ahead and Gray learning every game under Farke, if he did come back who hes replacing?”

@AndrewKearns11 - “Yes KP and Ampadu could play together especially when playing the better teams personally think Archie will be a 10 in years to come.”

@Rich497 - “Also for the people saying no that is absolutely mental individually he’s an amazing player, he left to go to the best team in the world. Give your head a wobble we are a championship side and you wouldn’t take him back if money wasn’t an issue.”

@Godders17 - “Yes. I think he looks scared to give the ball away in that city team which is why he passes sideways and back all the time. He has that ability to ping a 40 yard pass out to the wingers with ease. He just needs to freedom to do it.”

@SJDewar1990 - “Absolutely not. Ampadu, Gray and Kamara have been great for us, it would be unfair on them for him to just walk back in.”

