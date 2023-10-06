Four Leeds United players have been handed England youth international calls as a thriving Whites star finally heads for a new level first.

Seventeen-year-old Archie Gray has represented the Young Lions at under-15s, 16s and 17s level and has now been named in the England under-19s squad for this month’s under-19s Euros qualifiers in Montenegro against the host nation Wales (Saturday 14 October) and Austria (Tuesday 17 October).

Gray was named in the under-19s set up for the first time last month but withdrew from the squad after a minor fitness concern with Leeds keen to manage his workload after a busy breakthrough start to the new Championship season.

But the midfielder is now finally heading for his new level debut as part of a quartet of England youth international calls for talented Whites youngsters.