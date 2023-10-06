Leeds United quartet handed England youth international calls as star heads for new level first
Seventeen-year-old Archie Gray has represented the Young Lions at under-15s, 16s and 17s level and has now been named in the England under-19s squad for this month’s under-19s Euros qualifiers in Montenegro against the host nation Wales (Saturday 14 October) and Austria (Tuesday 17 October).
Gray was named in the under-19s set up for the first time last month but withdrew from the squad after a minor fitness concern with Leeds keen to manage his workload after a busy breakthrough start to the new Championship season.
But the midfielder is now finally heading for his new level debut as part of a quartet of England youth international calls for talented Whites youngsters.
Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi have also been named in the newly-titled England Men's Elite League Squad – formerly the under-20s – whilst Charlie Cresswell is once again part of the England under-21s set up.